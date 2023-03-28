Give credit to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown students who organized a March 16 event designed to help break down the stigma surrounding drug addiction.
“Rise and Share: The Message of Recovery Through Art” was the brainchild of Pitt-Johnstown student Fiona Knoster, a Bedford County native with a theater background who wanted to show how art can help people who are recovering from addiction.
Knoster organized the event after she was accepted into the Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic (SAFE) Project’s collegiate recovery leadership academy, a group which has a main goal of organizing events to raise awareness of the toll addiction takes.
The UPJ Dance Ensemble, the UPJ Theater Club and the UPJ Black Action Society performed during the event at the Student Union, as our Russ O’Reilly reported, and information about local addiction recovery resources and counseling services was handed out.
The keynote speaker was Miss Pennsylvania Alysa Bainbridge, who talked about how her brother struggled with depression from a young age and later became addicted to opioids, which led to his death.
Bainbridge said that her brother’s recovery was hindered by people who told him that he was just an addict who was using his mental illness as an excuse to use drugs. She said that words of encouragement can make a big difference for someone who is dealing with an addiction.
“You never know the impact you’ll have by looking someone whom you love in the eye and saying they are worthy of recovery,” Bainbridge said.
It’s a message worth keeping in mind.
