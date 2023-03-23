The push to add more amenities at John Murtha Johnstown- Cambria County Airport got a bit of a financial boost on Tuesday as the construction of a pair of hangars for corporate jets was approved.
Airport leaders, worried about rising construction costs, had thought they would only be able to afford to build one hangar of the two they had planned, as our Randy Griffith reported on Wednesday.
But the construction bid from Darr Construction, of Berlin, came in under the allotted grant amount for the project, and the company won the $2.45 million contract to build both hangars. The adjoining 4,000-square-foot facilities will comprise one large structure.
Plans call for the hangars to be leased to businesses that are looking for a place to base their airplanes, airport Manager Cory Cree told Griffith in February.
Cree was confident of finding tenants for the facilities because of the “demand industry-wide for hangars,” he said, adding that one business had already expressed interest.
Airport officials are also looking to attract an ultra-low-cost airline to fly local passengers to vacation destinations in the South, filling part of the niche left open when Spirit Airlines slashed flights from Latrobe to Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers in Florida, as David Hurst reported in The Tribune-Democrat’s special Vision 2023 edition on Feb. 25.
Cree and airport authority Chairman Rick McQuaide missed Tuesday’s meeting of the airport authority because they were attending the Routes America 2023 conference in Chicago, where they met with representatives of low-cost airlines that want to add destinations.
Plans call for the creation at the Richland Township airport of a 130-acre Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park anchored by a 100,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul facility for aircraft, including large jets, along with aviation parts distributors, paint shops and related businesses, Griffith reported in December.
If Cree is correct that tenants can be found for the planned corporate hangars, then they should be a positive addition to the growing airport.
