Bo Bassett is the golden boy of the Johnstown region.
The 14-year-old captured the 45-kilogram freestyle wrestling world championship on Wednesday – and he might not be done.
A student at Bishop McCort Catholic, Bassett won four matches in dominant fashion Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary – claiming the gold medal when he pinned Russia’s Alikhan Ashinov in the finals.
Starting Saturday, he will be in the hunt for another gold medal – this time in Greco-Roman wrestling.
Supporters from this region and across the country and world followed his triumphs on web and social media channels – including on The Tribune-Democrat’s pages, where comments of commendation poured in, including:
• “An amazing feat on the world stage, Johnstown can be proud of his character and dedication to the sport.”
• “We are so proud of you. May you have continued success through your journey.”
• “This is big in Northern Virginia. I am proud to spread the word that a young man from Johnstown just won a world championship. The reach is incredible. Well done, young man.”
• “I’m hoping that Bo gets the biggest stinking welcome home and parade and a whole bunch of fanfare. He 100% deserves it and what a huge accomplishment.”
We agree. This is a huge accomplishment worth celebrating as a community.
After his championship victory, Bassett circled the Budapest arena with an American flag draped across his shoulders and climbed the winners’ podium to hear “The Star-Spangled Banner” played in his honor.
“It was an unbelievable moment,” Bassett told wrestling writer Eric Knopsnyder.
“Just standing there with my hand over my heart, representing America, representing Pennsylvania, representing my hometown of Johnstown. The support has been amazing.”
He said the backing from across the U.S. wrestling world and especially supporters here in Pennsylvania came via numerous text and social media messages.
Bassett won all four of his bouts at the freestyle world championships by fall or technical fall.
He fell behind early in all four matches, but roared back to dominate – just as he did at the recent Pan-American Cadet Championships, where he won gold in Greco and freestyle.
Bassett is coached by his dad, Bill, who said Bo asked him after the gold-medal match: “Dad, is this real?”
He also is joined in Hungary by his mother, Karissa, and younger brother Keegan – who is already a national freestyle and Greco-Roman champion at age 12.
“That was so special, to have them all here,” Bo Bassett said. “To spend it with all three of them, it’s an awesome opportunity for us. I’m so thankful they were able to come here and coach and watch me.”
Karissa Bassett said following her son’s matches was “so nerve-wracking.”
And she said the nerves will be tight again when the Greco tournament begins.
“The fact that he won gold in freestyle is amazing,” she said, “but I think he wants to be the first to win gold in both, so there’s still pressure.”
This amazing young man has handled the pressure just fine so far.
Given his dominance in the freestyle competition, we would not be at all surprised to see Bo Bassett come home with two gold medals around his neck.
“I’ll definitely be enjoy- ing this,” he said. “No one can ever take it away from me.”
