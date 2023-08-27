A four-structure demolition project in East Conemaugh and Dale boroughs is the latest example of how private donors can play a crucial role in the ongoing regional push to remove blighted structures and repurpose the land on which they sit.
As our Russ O’Reilly reported last week, a single $50,000 donation to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is funding the demolition of the blighted structures at 472 Chestnut St., East Conemaugh; 146 Second St., East Conemaugh; 830 Bedford St., Dale; and Rear 210 David St., Dale.
The first three of those structures have been torn down already and the fourth is scheduled to go the same way.
The CFA awarded the money as a grant to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, which allocated it to the boroughs to fund the demolition projects.
East Conemaugh Borough Council President John Andrews said on Aug. 21, as the Chestnut Street house came down, that he’s looking forward to putting that property up for sale and getting it back on the tax rolls.
“This person stepped up to make our community better,” CFA President Mike Kane said of the donor who provided the money.
The past few years have seen a noticeable decline in the number of dilapidated, vacant homes and ex-commercial properties that mar the looks of the region and often present health and safety hazards to neighbors and passers- by.
A key driver of that trend is Pennsylvania’s Act 152 of 2016, which allows counties to collect $15 fees on certain deed and mortgage transactions and to deposit those fees in a fund dedicated to paying for blight removal projects.
Act 152 funds have been used to get rid of several dozen blighted structures since Cambria and Somerset counties opted to begin collecting them in 2017, including some of the region’s more notorious eyesores – a dilapidated building on South Fork’s Main Street that had been near the point of collapsing onto the sidewalk, the first structure in Cambria County to be torn down through Act 152; the former Van Heusen shirt factory in Northern Cambria; and the severely dilapidated ex-school building on Gilbert Street in Lower Yoder Township, just outside Brownstown.
Municipalities around the region have also saved up money to tackle their own blight issues.
But nonprofits and individuals can play a part as well, as highlighted by several high-profile projects in the past few years.
• The CFA awarded $657,000 in 2020 to fund the demolition of more than 50 blighted build- ings in Johnstown, including the notoriously dilapidated “box houses” along William Penn Avenue in Prospect, and others along major corridors includ- ing Horner Street and Bedford Street in Hornerstown and Menoher Boulevard, Napoleon Street and Franklin Street in Kernville. That six-figure sum was made available through a private donation to the CFA from a donor for whom blight eradication was a high priority, The Tribune-Democrat was told at the time.
• In 2019, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority got $300,000 in grant funding – $150,000 each from the CFA and the 1889 Foundation – to tear down blighted structures and perform other improvements along Fairfield Avenue and Strayer Street in the city’s West End.
• Another grant from the CFA to the JRA, this one in the amount of $64,000, in 2018 funded the razing of 12 blighted structures along two sections of Franklin Street – from Roxbury Park to Southmont Boulevard and from Osborne Street to Hickory Street.
JRA officials said at the time that the donor who provided the $64,000 did so because he or she was pleased with the progress already made in tearing down blighted structures.
“That’s where the original buy-in from the private donor really showed the community as a whole, as well as the local foundations, what an impact you can have on these corridors with the funding available,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said at the time.
The work now underway in East Conemaugh and Dale is another example of the impact that private donors can have in fighting blight, and it hopefully will inspire other people who have the resources to, as Kane put it, step up “to make our community better” to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.