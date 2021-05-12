Johnstown Police Department Officer Charles “Chas” Cypher was honored Tuesday for his work with a city bike shop to repair bicycles for use by kids.
Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman, from the Western District of Pennsylvania, presented Cypher with a certificate of commendation during a ceremony at the Public Safety Building.
Cypher and the city police partnered with Jarrod Bunk and his Hope Cyclery bike shop to refurbish bicycles that might otherwise land in the department’s trash bins.
This is an important program that has ramifications beyond riding – a connection point in the larger effort to build stronger police-public relationships.
“We’re really pushing toward community policing, getting our officers out on the street and being visible,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “I think the best way to do that is what we see today with Officer Cypher here with his ability to get to the people and the kids that we’re working with.”
Kaufman noted that it’s important to illuminate positive police work – even as the nation wrestles with necessary reforms nearly a year after the killing of a Black man, George Floyd, by a Minneapolis police officer in an incident caught on video.
“I think we all know that now is a difficult time to be a police officer in America.
“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of negativity surrounding that profession,” said Kaufman, who is also making stops in Allegheny, Erie, Lawrence, and Washington counties during National Police Week.
“This week, it’s really our intent to highlight and put a light on the really great work that police officers are doing, particularly for the community.”
We salute Cypher and the department, along with Bunk and other partners who support the community mission.
Bunk is also active in helping kids learn bicycle laws and safety guidelines – along with fixing up bikes for use.
“Bikes can transform lives,” Bunk said in 2019.
“And I’m super thankful that we’re bridging gaps in the community together by creating an opportunity to get bikes to people who need them.”
Cypher is a school resource officer at Greater Johnstown Middle School.
He said he has noticed groups of kids where a few had bikes and others were running to keep up.
“That kind of got me thinking about trying to do stuff and help the kids get some bicycles so they can ride with them instead of running beside them,” he said.
That effort is, in turn, showing those youngsters a positive side of policing – an important step in the work to reduce the chances of a tragic incident here in Johnstown.
Cypher told reporter Dave Sutor that policing now is “kind of tough. ... But I always feel that we have just as many people on our side as you maybe have not on your side.”
He said: “You can really reach out to the youth. I can see that you can do a lot more change in the youth than what you think is possible. Once you gain that trust and you build those relationships, it just makes your job a lot easier.”
This bike project is a fantastic program that could have far-reaching impact on enhancing police-community relations.
