Years of work by Johnstown-area business boosters to build relationships with officials in Denmark paid off at last week’s Showcase for Commerce defense industry expo.
An official from Copenhagen-based drone and robotics technology company UXV Technologies revealed the company’s plan to open a 7,000-square-foot robotics assembly facility soon at the JARI Business Park in Richland Township, as our Russ O’Reilly reported.
The Johnstown-area location will be UXV Technologies’ first site in the U.S., and the company said that it plans to hire 15 people for assembly jobs here.
UXV Technologies CEO Steven Friberg said of the Johnstown facility: “This expansion underscores our company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the United States. With this facility, we are well-equipped to meet the surging market demand for autonomous systems and enhance our production capabilities close to our customers.”
Showcase also saw an influx of military-related cash closer to home as two cornerstones of the region’s defense industry, Johnstown’s JWF Industries and Richland Township-based Concurrent Technologies Corp., announced new contracts worth a total of more than $300 million.
UXV Technologies’ announcement marked further progress of a business partnership that began in 2016 when a collaboration agreement was signed between Johnstown Area Regional Industries and Denmark’s Center for Defense, Space & Security, or CenSec for short.
During the years, work to further that partnership has included a 2017 trip by JARI chief Linda Thomson to the Danish Defence Annual Conference in Aalborg, at which she spoke to business executives looking to expand into the U.S. about the benefits of locating in Johnstown, and visits to Johnstown by CenSec President Klaus Bolving and by delegations from Danish companies whose work falls under CenSec’s umbrella.
UXV Technologies officials were among those who had visited Showcase in previous years with Bolving.
The Johnstown- Denmark collaboration was renewed at 2022’s Showcase for Commerce, which also saw the sign- ing of an agreement between Denmark and the state of Pennsylvania to cooperate on opportunities in the energy and defense sectors.
Bolving was in attendance at Showcase again this year and told our Dave Sutor that he feels “optimistic about the progress” of the partnership.
“It takes time to build up,” he said. “I came here for the first time in 2016.
“Now, this year will be the first time a Danish company will start production here. … I love to be here. It’s so easy to bring in Danish companies that want to do business here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.