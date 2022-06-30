Safety should be the top priority as we enjoy this long Independence Day weekend – whether on the highway, exploring the outdoors or lighting those traditional sparklers and fireworks.
State officials are touting the need to limit alcohol consumption if you will be getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Likewise, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is reminding those who will be operating watercraft that alcohol is a boating risk factor, too.
“When you are out on the water, be safe and responsible,” the commission said.
“Remember, sober boating is the law. … Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time. It can increase fatigue and vulnerability to the effects of cold water shock.”
The state offered these reminders:
• Operating a recreational vessel with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher is against the law. Boating under the influence also applies to drugs and some prescription medications.
• Intoxicated passengers can easily slip, fall overboard or suffer other life-threatening incidents.
• All boat operators and passengers should be wearing approved flotation life vests.
Our region is blessed with numerous recreational spots, including lakes and rivers. Please enjoy boating activities safely.
Likewise, take care – and limit alcohol consumption – if you’ll be setting off fireworks this weekend.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that in 2020, an estimated 15,600 injuries treated at U.S. hospital emergency departments were linked to fireworks mishaps.
“Our message today is clear, fireworks are not toys,” Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey said. “While dangerous, we acknowledge that these devices have a lengthy shared history with our nation’s Independence Day celebrations.
“First and foremost, we want people to understand the risks, how to properly handle fireworks and to encourage users to be courteous to their neighbors and communities.”
Safety tips he offered include:
• Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of at least 1,200 degrees. Only adults should light fireworks – and one at a time.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of a fire.
• Never pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited.
• After the fireworks have burned, fully douse them with water before picking them up for disposal.
• Be sensitive of neighbors and their pets, particularly if military veterans live nearby.
Here’s the big one:
• Never use fireworks after consuming alcohol, or other medications or substances that can impair judgment or the ability to react quickly to an emergency.
The fire commission recommends that those attending professional displays, or using consumer fireworks, stay at a safe distance from the ignition location.
Fireworks purchased at a roadside stand also have rules.
They can not legally be:
• Ignited or discharged on public or private property without the permission of the property owner.
• Discharged from within a motor vehicle or building, or toward a motor vehicle or building.
• Discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.
Always check local ordinances for the use of fireworks.
And no fireworks should be discharged by a person who is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.
Have a happy Fourth of July weekend.
Please exercise your independent right to be safe and protect others around you.
