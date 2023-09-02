During National Preparedness Month in September, the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross and other agencies that handle disaster response are urging people to be prepared for worsening extreme weather events.
It could be worth taking a few minutes to think about how you can be prepared to handle the situation if, for example, a tree falls on your house during a storm or if a creek overflows its banks and washes out the nearest road.
Such questions can stop being hypothetical quickly and with little warning.
For example, as our Josh Byers reported a couple weeks ago, two relatively weak tornadoes did damage in this area during a severe thunderstorm on Aug. 12, one in Blacklick Township and the other in Cambria Township. Both uprooted trees or snapped them off, and the Cambria Township twister damaged a house and an outbuilding on Gresh Road.
A tornado with peak wind speeds estimated at 120 mph was on the ground for more than two miles on Aug. 25 near Connellsville, Fayette County, according to the National Weather Service.
It knocked down trees onto RVs and cabins at the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park resort and damaged buildings on two nearby farms.
Six people were hurt.
Meanwhile, recent news reports of water rescues, closed roads, washed-out bridges, damaged or ruined homes, and contaminated drinking water supplies caused by serious floods in other parts of Pennsylvania and nearby states often can bring to mind the thought, “There but for the grace of God go we – for now.”
Perhaps the most significant of those recent floods was the July storm that dumped more than six inches of rain on Bucks County in 45 minutes, causing a flash flood that killed seven people, including two very young children.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Lee told Philadelphia radio station WHYY of that flood: “A thunderstorm sat over the area for about two hours and just dumped a tremendous amount of rainfall in a very short amount of time.” That description is reminiscent of the storm that caused the deadly Johnstown flood of 1977.
And these storms are part of a trend of worsening severe weather events.
The Red Cross said that it is responding to twice as many large-scale disasters across the U.S. as it was a decade ago.
The Fourth National Climate Assessment of 2017-18 reported that “heavy precipitation events” are increasing in both intensity and frequency in the U.S. and are expected to continue to do so.
The Red Cross suggested that everyone take three steps in order to help protect themselves against these disasters’ effects, with more information available online at www.redcross.org/prepare.
• Make a survival kit that includes a supply of drinking water; nonperishable, easy-to-prepare food items; a flashlight; extra batteries; a battery- powered or hand-crank radio; a first aid kit; a seven-day supply of medications and medical items; a multi-purpose tool; sanitation and personal hygiene supplies; copies of important personal documents; a cellphone and chargers; family and emergency contact information; extra cash; an emergency blanket; and maps of the area.
• Make an emergency plan by discussing with members of your household which disasters are likely to happen near you, identifying responsibilities for each person in the case of such a disaster. Practice as many elements of the plan as possible.
• Be informed about which disasters are likely to affect you – from individual crises such as house fires to large-scale emergencies such as floods.
Figure out how you will get information during an emergency. Know the difference between weather alerts such as watches and warnings and what actions to take in response to each.
Make sure someone in your household is trained in first aid and CPR and knows how to use an automated external defibrillator.
