While negotiating a new contract with their teachers, Westmont Hilltop School District officials also engaged with those educators to help develop a cellphone policy for the coming school year.
Westmont Hilltop Education Association President Jeff Papcun said of the contract negotiations: “We felt like we were heard.”
The new cellphones policy will help assure that students are heard less – and are less distracted – when the teachers are imparting lessons in the classroom.
Westmont Hilltop’s phone policy will limit use of the devices by students to between classes and at lunch – reflecting efforts at a growing number of schools to address a widespread concern.
As our state reporter, Eric Scicchitano, wrote in May, the cellphones issue gained wide attention when state Rep. Anthony DeLuca, an Allegheny County Democrat, announced a push in the legislature to ban student use of cellphones – basically all “personal internet- ready devices” – in schools during educational hours.
DeLuca was inspired by a 2021-22 pilot program at Linton Middle School in the Penn Hills School District, which is in DeLuca’s legislative district.
When students arrive at Linton Middle School, they are required to lock up their communication devices, as Scicchitano reported, and the devices remain hidden and unheard until the end of the school day. Violators have their phones confiscated and given to a parent or guardian.
Penn Hills purchased 1,130 Yondr pouches – which are used at concert venues and some courthouses – at a cost of nearly $19,000.
DeLuca wants all school districts to develop cellphone policies that would be subject to approval by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Penn Hills Superintendent Nancy Hines said the program has been successful – at least anecdotally – in improving student focus and the academic atmosphere, and will be in place again in the coming school year.
She said the effort not only improves students’ attentiveness concerning lessons, but also helps limit negative messages that can lead to bigger problems – such as bullying and fighting.
Scicchitano reported that a 2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) of more than 246,000 students showed that 23% said they’d been bullied in the past 12 months, 15% said they were bullied online, and 20% said they had received inappropriate sexual messages.
Of the bullied students, 61.2% reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day, 41.5% had seriously considered suicide, 33.8% had made a suicide plan, and 30.1% had attempted suicide, the survey found.
Hines said she at first opposed the Penn Hills policy – noting the need for increased dependence on electronic devices during the pandemic – but said she has even seen teachers distracted by their cellphones.
“If I hear a buzz, I’m looking over, and the kids are doing the same thing,” Hines said. “I’d rather not have to impose this, but I don’t have a choice if we can’t, on our own, get it checked.”
In June, Greater Johnstown School District enacted a stricter cellphone policy that will be included in the next student handbook.
Superintendent Amy Arcurio told reporter Josh Byers that the change was being instituted to allow students to be more focused on education and not on social media. Students are permitted to bring cellphones to school and use them on buses, but are not allowed to use the devices in the classroom.
“Because of the newness of social media and technology, they’re just not mature enough to know when it’s appropriate to engage on your cellphone and disconnect from the world in front of you and not,” Arcurio said. “We want them to focus on what we are responsible to provide, and that’s a quality education.”
We support the efforts of school districts to reduce distractions with the dual goal of enhancing education and improving student safety.
Some parents will naturally be disappointed after supplying cellphones for their children – so the kids can contact them if necessary, and not so they can send text messages, listen to music and play video games during class.
Or bully and harass one another.
We see DeLuca’s legislative push as another moment when a failure to take the correct action on our own leads to an elected official pushing for a law that should be completely unnecessary.
