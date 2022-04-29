We saw the value of the arts on full display this week across the region – providing comfort for military veterans at Bottle Works in Johnstown and inspiring young students to experience the world through a creative exhibit at Portage Area Elementary School.
On Saturday, visual presentations at Gallery on Gazebo will accent the theme of “Welcoming Johnstown” as the city embraces its ethnic and immigrant-driven culture.
The Gallery on Gazebo presentation – dubbed “We are All One – Arts Transcending Borders” – is part of a day-long event centered at the State Theater. The gallery exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“People express themselves through their arts,” Director Rosemary Pawlowski told reporter Dave Sutor. “In the case of the women who are showing their work in the gallery, they each have a different story on the places where they lived in Afghanistan. …
“Here are people who really have to fight for the opportunity that’s given to us. I admire people who recognize that they can make their world and the people they love better by advancing themselves.”
Pupils at Portage Elementary made their world better – complete with sound – when they created animal displays that included QR codes, allowing visitors to hear the “voices” of the wildlife while viewing the creatures in the halls of the school.
The “Grade Two Zoo” saw 57 second-graders collaborate to construct 10 exhibits – a lion, a crocodile, penguins and other animals – learning about nature while expressing their artistic talents.
“They need this, because they don’t get to do this enough,” said Rebecca Single, who worked with fellow second-grade teachers Sara Erzal and Annette Lutz, learning support teacher Kaitlin Cawley and aide Kate Durica on the project, as our Josh Byers reported.
The displays were created with recycled or reused materials – including egg crates, cardboard tubes and papier mache.
“Mrs. Single can take any piece of trash and turn it into treasure,” Lutz said.
Pupil Noah Spaid told Byers his contributions to the effort included painting sloths, cutting out rocks and gluing vines for a panda display.
“I liked putting the models together,” Noah said. “I really like that there’s a bunch of animals.”
What a fantastic opportunity for learning and expression.
At Bottle Works, the mission of creativity also had the goal of helping veterans express their feelings visually and finding comfort in the process.
The Veterans Community Initiatives art therapy class saw Adam Stasiak of Windber, Zachary Portser of Westmont and others put paint to canvas.
Marlin Plymette of Nanty Glo said he was inspired by St. Michaels, Maryland, a small town along a river flowing into the Chesapeake Bay, where he has enjoyed working on sailboats, sitting by the water and watching the boats and ducks in a peaceful “oystering community.”
As he painted, Plymette told Sutor that the experience brings “calmness to my life.”
Tina Pelesky, VCI’s director of administration and caregiving, called the creative process “an open flow.”
She said the veterans class – taught by Seton Hill University graduate student Sarah Jo Wells – was designed to help participants see how art can help with stress and mental wellness through socialization and creativity.
“Everything was very open, whatever they felt they wanted to talk about or not,” Pelesky said.
“Veterans sometimes come home and they have experiences that they can’t really voice in words,” Wells told Sutor. “It might be harmful to do that. It might be hurtful for them. But art is a way to kind of express those emotions that need to be expressed outward, cathartically, out and about, and not bottled up anymore.”
These fantastic programs are just part of an amazing art culture that can be experienced across the region – from museums and galleries to our streets, schools and community centers – offering mov- ing examples of the power of the arts to teach, inspire and heal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.