Cambria County and Johnstown officials gathered Wednesday to lament three city homicides in four days – including the death of a 14-month-old girl.
That night, the union representing teachers at the Greater Johnstown School District announced a vote of “no confidence” in the district’s administration, citing safety concerns and “dangerous incidents” – including a recent brawl that injured a staff member.
The next morning, officials with the city and Cambria County met for a press conference designed to reassure residents that the recent spike in violence is being taken seriously.
On Thursday, Johnstown authorities said four children – ages 11 to 14 – had been charged with intentionally setting a series of fires in the city. All were charged with arson and risking a catastrophe, and will be tried in the juvenile court system.
City Councilman Ricky Britt said there’s “no respect for life any more” and decried the recent bloodshed – “people killing people like they’re flies.”
Is this what we are in Johnstown – a violent community with little respect for human life?
“One of the issues is there’s just too much hate and too much divisiveness,” Council- woman Sylvia King, a city pastor, said – pointing to social media messages as a factor.
We join city officials in urging residents to take seriously the responsibility of working with authorities to reduce crime.
And we urge Greater Johnstown School District leaders and teachers to continue collaborating with police and other law-enforcement entities to remove the ugly attitudes and behavior from within the schools.
“We have teachers out on worker’s compensation due to injuries sustained related to student violence,” Greater Johnstown Education Association President Nancy Behe said in a statement.
“We have students who are arrested in school, then return to the classroom with repeated incidents.”
At Wednesday’s gathering in City Council Chambers, police officers shared fliers reminding of the anonymous tip line – tip411 – whereby anonymous information may be shared by texting a message to 847411, or through the Johnstown PD’s app for iPhones and Androids.
“At the end of the day, sometimes the most important assistance is from home, is from a citizen that does the right thing,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.
Six individuals have died in Johnstown homicides in 2022. They include Jaydin Sanderson, Terrell Green, Timothy Harrison, Gianna Lewis-Rice, Edward West and Raheem Brantley.
Is the problem drugs – either the use or the dealing of narcotics? Police say that’s a factor, although some violent incidents were domestic in nature.
City officials are also aware of the widespread belief that transplants to Johnstown from larger urban areas are to blame – a theory that may be viable in some cases, but which is certainly not universally valid.
King called for a greater focus on treating addiction as a step toward reducing the demand for drugs.
Councilwoman Marie Mock said she believes the key step in addressing violence is cleaning up neighborhoods and getting residents involved in protecting their community.
Those elements are all part of solving a complex problem.
We look forward to hearing details of a developing city plan to enhance the presence of police on streets and in neighborhoods.
Police Department Chief Richard Pritchard said “proactive steps” could include increased surveillance in trouble spots and more K9 officers on the streets.
“This violence has to stop now,” Pritchard said.
City Manager Ethan Imhoff was also enthusiastic without specifics – pledging that the city would “ensure that these initiatives are funded” – even as the municipality begins its 2023 budget process this summer.
For starters, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows’ Johnstown chapter donated $500 to the city police department to help with its efforts.
But as much as they need financial support, the police need information.
“The right thing to do is to cooperate with law enforcement,” Neugebauer said, “so that we can bring these perpetrators of violence to justice, so that we can ensure that people feel safe, people can walk around and people can enjoy the city that they chose to live in and the city that they love.”
Violence in Johnstown is a narrative that stretches across a succession of police chiefs, multiple district attorneys and several versions of city council.
We need to start caring enough to say: That’s enough.
• Enough social media bullying and character attacks.
• Enough violence in our homes and streets that carries over into the halls of our schools.
• Enough settling disputes with guns.
Until we’ve had enough, Johnstown will be known as a violent community.
And will deserve that reputation.
