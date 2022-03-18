Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority members met Friday to begin their response to SkyWest’s announcement that local service would be dropped as part of a larger pullback by the airline.
Landing a quality replacement won’t be a snap – but the process is critical for the region’s economic-development efforts going forward.
We believe the factors that made SkyWest successful here will prove attractive to another carrier.
Certainly, the momentum we’ve seen as a result of SkyWest’s presence in Cambria County can’t be lost in this transition.
Johnstown airport Manager Cory Cree told reporter Randy Griffith that 29 airports will lose their commuter service thanks to a pull-back by SkyWest – which pointed to a pilot shortage as a key factor in its decision.
“We’ve hired a consultant to help us attract quality air carriers,” Cree said.
In announcing SkyWest’s decision, the airport authority sounded an optimistic tone:
“The Johnstown airport is very well-positioned to attract high-quality air carriers. With the support of the community and local government, the Johnstown airport has increased passenger volumes to record levels – the highest levels in over 15 years – and offers the highest quality facility, with modern equipment, consistent maintenance and demonstrated operational reliability.”
SkyWest arrived in Johnstown in December 2020, providing flights to Washington Dulles and Chicago O’Hare international airports through United Airlines.
Air travel literally took off, with the airport authority several times in 2021 reporting the highest levels for travelers in at least a decade.
The days of frequent flight delays and nearly empty planes seem like a distant memory.
As Griffith reported in late 2021:
• Nearly 900 ticketed passengers boarded SkyWest’s United Express flights in October – the most for any October since 2011.
• The 1,223 enplanements recorded last July marked a high for any month since 2005.
And business opportunities around the airport are soaring as well.
Led by the airport’s fixed-base operator, Nulton Aviation, a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone was developed on 138 acres inside the airfield fence and along Airport Road, authority Chairman Rick McQuaide said in our Vision 2022 report in late February.
The KOEZ became official on Jan. 1, Griffith reported, and new businesses can land in the zone free from paying local property taxes or some state taxes for five years.
Ironically, even as the Johnstown airport is losing its carrier due to a pilot shortage, Nulton is helping to bring more people into the profession.
Through a partnership with St. Francis University, the Johnstown airport offers a program where students can achieve their pilot’s licenses right along with their academic courses at the school in Loretto.
Norton also added aircraft maintenance training.
And a new Hertz office and Flair of Country Catering & Event Planning have elevated commercial activity at the terminal.
McQuaide noted that Johns-town’s airport has the benefit of serving mixed aviation clients – general, commercial and military.
That all adds up to an attractive site for the next carrier.
The federal Department of Transportation is accepting proposals from airlines to provide service at the sites losing SkyWest, and local leaders will be involved in the selection process for Johnstown.
The government entity also stepped in and issued a hold-in-place order, requiring SkyWest – under contract through 2023 – to continue providing service until new carriers are flying.
We urge U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey Jr. to join the push to find another quality airline to continue the progress Johnstown has seen with SkyWest.
We can’t go backward at this critical transportation hub.
