Last Saturday, looking ahead to the then- upcoming All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament, we wrote that we were “keeping our fingers crossed for a week of good weather, good performances by the Mainline Pharmacy and Martella’s Pharmacy squads, and another year of strong support for the tournament from local baseball fans.”
Well, Johnstown’s representatives in the tournament and the region as a whole batted 3-for-3 with a home run.
Mainline Pharmacy gutted out a tense win over the New Orleans Boosters on Saturday night to claim Johnstown’s second-ever AAABA Tournament championship in the summer classic’s 78th year.
The moment was succinctly summed up by fan Jim Kleban, who’s been attending AAABA games for 61 years: “This is what Johnstown’s about. The AAABA Tournament is one of the great traditions. To win it, that’s as good as it gets.”
Martella’s Pharmacy – which won the city’s first AAABA Tournament title in 2018 – had a good run of its own at the tournament, recording several wins before falling to the Boosters in the semifinal round to miss out on an all-Johnstown championship game.
The trend of big crowds juiced by enthusiasm for the tournament’s return after the 2020 pandemic-induced cancellation appeared to continue for a third straight year.
Attendance for the night games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point downtown was mostly up from last year’s numbers, and there was no misfortune equivalent to the downpour that washed out last year’s Thursday-night gate receipts entirely.
Aided by a week of good weather and Mainline Pharmacy’s success, the night games at the Point drew an average of almost 3,000 people per game, according to statistics provided by tournament organizers. That included a near-capacity crowd of 6,444 for Mainline’s opening- night clash against Buffalo.
And the figures measure the games’ paid attendance, which probably means they undercounted the actual number of people in the stands.
George Arcurio III, the head of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association, told sports writer Mike Mastovich in February that last year’s tournament realized a small profit even without a night’s worth of gate receipts.
We haven’t seen all the numbers yet, but from the fans’ perspective, this year’s tournament looked to us like an even bigger winner.
That’s never something that can be taken for granted.
The work of hundreds if not thousands of people, from Oldtimers to ambassadors to players and coaches from around the nation – far too many to be listed here, but all of whom ought to be congratulated – is necessary to keep the tournament going.
• The New Orleans Boosters, a mainstay of the AAABA Tournament for decades, deserve particular kudos not only for another impressive run to the title game, but also for another off-the-field gesture that exemplifies the AAABA spirit.
The franchise made an $800 donation to the Skovensky-Jeanjaquet family, victims of the July 26 house fire in Old Westmont that killed siblings Grant Jeanjaquet, 22, and Vindy Kohan, 14, and put several other members of the family in the hospital.
Earlier, it was New Orleans franchise rep Tyler Scheuermann who proposed that the players in this year’s tournament wear stickers with the initials “JA” on their batting helmets to honor Altoona’s John Austin.
Austin – an AAABA Hall of Famer who at various times had been national AAABA president, tournament executive director and head of the franchise committee – died of cancer last year.
