Showcase for Commerce, now in its 31st year, remains a key event for the local economy – attracting contracts and jobs to our region and connecting Johnstown to the world.
Friday will bring the annual John P. Murtha Breakfast – named for the former congressman from whose vision the event was born – and the revealing of defense contracts for companies located here.
Last summer, contracts totaling $678 million were announced at Showcase.
Those deals went to companies such as Lockheed Martin, Kongsberg Defence, Concurrent Technologies Corp., Martin Baker America, JWF Industries and others.
This year, the defense expo attracted more than 100 exhibitors, including 11 companies that are new to Showcase, Ed Sheehan, the event committee chairman and president and CEO of CTC, told reporter Russell O’Reilly.
Showcase was expected to draw more than 1,000 visitors to the Johnstown area. The event concludes Friday.
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, said of Showcase in 2021: “It’s an incredible three days from start to finish, and its influence is 365 days. It’s influenced families and our war fighters. It has generational impact on our economy and communities.”
Thompson returned for the 2022 edition, along with U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr.
Showcase always attracts top-notch guests, and this year’s speakers include William A. LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, and David Norquist, president and CEO of the National Defense Industrial Association.
“We have a good lineup of participants, and it’s nice to be back to our regular June time frame,” Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Bradley said.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited the 2020 gathering to a local press conference in the lobby of 1st Summit Arena, and forced a delay of two months last year.
But Showcase is going on this year in full force – including military vehicles on display and the landing Thursday of a U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter.
With war raging in the Ukraine and defense concerns prevalent around the world, we’re reminded of Johnstown’s important role in equipping the nation’s military – through the production of equipment, the development of technology and the sharing of experience and passion for the duty.
This event also serves as a training moment for local businesses – including Thursday’s Government Contracting Series sessions focusing on defense industry trends – and an important opportunity for area companies to mingle with the defense sector leaders and attract jobs and revenue.
Showcase also allows the Johnstown region to show the world what we can do.
“People get a chance to see the exciting work that’s being done by the companies and the people in this region that support our national defense,” Sheehan said.
He said: “It creates more networking opportunities, and I’m really excited about that. This shows how the breadth of the Showcase continues to grow.”
We applaud the Cambria Regional Chamber, Johnstown Area Regional Industries, the Showcase committee and all involved for maintaining this important local gathering.
