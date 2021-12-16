While we understand the concern raised by hospital administrators about the impact a health worker vaccine mandate would have had on their staffing levels, we don’t understand why anyone working in a hospital setting wouldn’t want to be next in line for a COVID-19 shot.
Doctors, nurses and others in health professions know first hand how devastating COVID-19 has been – on families, in nursing homes, in hospital emergency rooms and intensive-care units.
As of Wednesday, more than 590 coronavirus-related deaths had been recorded in Cambria County alone, and Somerset County was one death shy of 300. Pennsylvania is seeing more than 7,000 new cases each day – as the omicron variant moves in to join the relentless delta strain of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide support for the state’s medical system in the form of teams to assist beleaguered workers in hospitals and nursing centers, and through increased availability for COVID-19 at-home test kits and antibodies – especially in rural areas.
“Our health-care system is strained from COVID-19 cases and further exacerbated by persistent staffing short- ages across the sector,” Wolf said in a news release.
Those working in health-care settings should do their part by getting vaccinated or by getting boosters – to protect themselves, their families and their patients.
When a federal judge in late November blocked the federal mandate for health-care workers to get vaccinated, Thomas Kurtz, president of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, said he was “relieved” that his staffers would not be required to get coronavirus shots by Jan. 4 – as President Biden had requested.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center has been among the region’s leading advocates for vaccinations and other COVID-19 precautions.
But Kurtz said his hospital, like most, is struggling to treat coronavirus patients – and individuals with other health concerns – and would be further hampered if unvaccinated staffers were not permitted to work without getting the shots.
Of a vaccine mandate, Kurtz said: “It could actually do more harm, to be honest. We are approaching a really severe shortage in health care workers.”
That situation, Kurtz said, is “nationwide.”
And yes, we need medical professionals to care for the many people filling their facilities.
Last week, Geisinger Health System in eastern Pennsylvania said eight of the nine hospitals in its group were over capacity due to COVID-19.
On Dec. 9, our Randy Griffith reported that there were no intensive care unit beds available at any of the six hospitals in Cambria, Blair and Bedford counties, while Somerset County’s three hospitals had nine ICU beds available.
Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center, said: “I think the situation is serious – not only here, but across the state and nation.”
The hospitalization crisis is another strong argument for vaccinating health workers – to keep them safe and on the job.
The latest state data show that between the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the health department of Philadelphia, nearly 8 million people have been vaccinated in the commonwealth, with about 19 million doses administered, including 2.1 million boosters.
We urge all health-care workers who have not done so to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated – just as they’ve been doing for others in their care.
This step should not require a mandate from the government.
