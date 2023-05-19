More than 600 eighth-graders from eight Somerset County school districts visited Pennwood Farms in Brothersvalley Township last week to explore options for careers in agriculture.
“In the next year or two, these kids are going to be starting to think about what kind of career they want,” Somerset County dairy farmer Harold Shaulis told our David Hurst. “They are surrounded by farms and the agriculture industry … but a lot of them never experience it.”
Shaulis and the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce partnered last year to create the county’s first Agriculture Career Day, also hosted at Pennwood Farms, and repeated the successful event on May 12.
The value of the event came in exposing young people to careers that they might never have considered in an era when most people are two or three generations removed from the day-to-day realities of food production.
For example, North Star teacher Olivia Zuchelli estimated that 90% of her students had never set foot on a working farm until last week.
“We want to make sure these kids realize the products they have on their kitchen table doesn’t just come from a store,” said Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom. “It’s a long process that starts at a farm.”
The agriculture industry has grown increasingly specialized and technology- centered over the years, which means it offers a range of career options in addition to milking cows and driving tractors, as Shaulis pointed out – from veterinary medicine to transportation logistics to marketing and dozens of other jobs.
Among the professionals who explained their careers to students at stations set up around the farm were a team of arborists, an auctioneer and a veterinarian.
As Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson put it at last year’s event: “Agriculture today is not the agriculture of our grandparents. There’s so much that goes into it nowadays.”
One student who learned about a new career at the event was North Star eighth-grader Landon Pluta, who told Hurst that he enjoys working on pickup trucks and has considered building a career around that passion – and, he said, the career day made him realize that farms need people who can maintain farm equipment.
Agriculture is the industry that supports all the others – at the most basic level, it’s what determines whether people have food to eat or not. It’s also still at the heart of Somerset County’s economy.
“This is about helping these kids find their careers, but they are also the workforce of the future,” Aldom told Hurst.
The people who organized the Agriculture Career Day are doing an important job by introducing the next generation of workers to options for local careers in the field.
The event ought to continue for many years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.