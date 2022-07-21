Even as police and emergency responders were experiencing active- shooter training in Nanty Glo on Wednesday, a real-life situation was playing out nearby that reinforced the importance of being prepared for a worst-case scenario.
UPMC Somerset Hospital was on lockdown Wednesday after a report concerning a possible armed person in the building. Medical center officials said it was determined that there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted.
“Standard security pre- cautions were immediately taken at the facility and the campus was temporarily placed on lockdown,” UPMC said in a released statement.
“UPMC security and law enforcement collaborated to ensure that there was no threat to patients, employees or visitors.”
As emergency responders were learning to the north at Blacklick Valley High School, the key to handling such moments – including the very real times when a threat does exist – is preparation and communication.
“You can’t plan this on a bad day,” Nanty Glo Police Department Officer in Charge Michael Oyaski said. “When this happens, it’s too late to plan then.
“We need to make the stupid mistakes, as it were, today, when there aren’t lives on the line.”
Mass shootings from Buffalo, New York, to Chicago to Uvalde, Texas, have rattled the nation in recent weeks.
The Texas shooting, at Robb Elementary, claimed the lives of 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. Since then, serious questions have arisen concerning the protocols in place there and the response of law- enforcement both outside and inside the school.
Local police and emergency crews are wise to figure out now what problems might exist – before a crisis is under way.
Wednesday’s training involved police from Nanty Glo Borough and Blacklick Township, troopers from the Ebensburg and Indiana state police barracks, a Blacklick Valley Emergency Medical Services ambulance crew, and representatives of the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency and the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).
“What we learned is there’s an awful lot of work we have to do,” Oyaski told reporter Russell O’Reilly. “Today has helped us understand some of the problems we would have, such as communications.”
Electronic communications can be challenging when multiple agencies are called to a scene, or when responders must enter a building where internet service might not be strong.
In addition, Oyaski noted, chain of command must be established quickly so that information and assignments can be shared efficiently and effectively.
“Command and control as far as who is in charge, what responsibilities people have and what we are going to do are things we have to plan for,” he said.
As O’Reilly reported, trainees at Blacklick Valley experienced situations such as clearing a building of threats and taking assailants into custody – or using more extreme measures if necessary.
“Today was about asking questions and finding answers,” said trainer Bubba Fatula, owner and president of the Fatula Group. “How can we bring all these agencies together and be a machine that solves problems?”
Fatula is a former director of threat preparedness for Gittings Protective Security and Investigations, which works with several area school districts. Fatula was a detective with the Conemaugh Township police and served as a SERT negotiator.
The training was especially important for the SERT members – who typically arrive when an incident is at its peak and must work together and also coordinate with other agencies at the scene.
“What I wanted to see out here is, once members of our team get here, how do we communicate with what’s already going on inside the building,” Johnstown Police Captain Mike Plunkard said, “and we found some issues with that communication.
“That was the whole point today – to walk through some areas and see what’s good, what’s not so good and what can we fix and make better.”
We applaud the local law- enforcement and emergency- response agencies that collaborated to provide and complete this important training – getting issues worked out now so that an operation runs as smoothly as possible should a real active-shooter situation arise.
