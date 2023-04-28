The city of Johnstown is scheduled to exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 recovery program for financially distressed municipalities Friday.
The occasion will be observed by local and state officials during a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center – coming more than 30 years after the city, then reeling from the collapse of Bethlehem Steel Corp., first entered the program in August 1992.
Officials have been talking up the city’s financial recovery in glowing terms, as our Dave Sutor has reported throughout the past few months – pointing to recent budgets that have finished in the black, pension plans for city employees that are nearly 100% funded, and $24 million in revenue that was collected from the sale of the city’s sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
“They not only are financially stable, I really feel confident about their long-term sustainability,” city Act 47 coordinator Deborah Grass said of Johns-town’s finances, “and that’s what we always hoped for … that when we got to this point, that we would see a bright future for them and that they will be able to sustain it long-term.”
“I think it’s a testament to work that’s being done across multiple levels to bring the city back,” said state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township. “I think there’s been tremendous growth within the city. We see businesses opening up on a weekly basis. You see more people being downtown, spending their time down there, as well as people buying properties and refurbishing them and really investing within a community.”
“A new story of healing and resilience has begun to be shaped by current leaders,” City Manager Ethan Imhoff told a crowd on Feb. 28 at the 2023 State of the City breakfast event.
“New partnerships have formed. Creative investments have been made, and the experiences of the past few years have shown that leadership in Johnstown has the interest, capability and determination to move forward.”
As they move forward without the enhanced taxing power that Act 47 provides, city leaders must take care to avoid the financial trap about which Rick Vilello, the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s deputy secretary of community affairs and development, warned members of the state House Local Government Committee last week.
Vilello said that Pennsylvania municipalities that exit Act 47 risk backsliding toward financial collapse after their leaders lose the ability to assess taxes higher than the otherwise legal limit, as CNHI state reporter Eric Scicchitano wrote.
As Sutor has reported on several occasions, Johnstown since 2016 has charged residents and people who work in the city a local services tax (LST) of $3 per week, the equivalent of $156 per year.
That’s three times what it would have been permitted to charge if it hadn’t been in Act 47.
Preparing for the Act 47 exit, City Council voted earlier this month to cut that tax back to $1 per week, or $52 per year.
That slashes almost $1 million in revenue annually from the city’s books.
The city has already secured a huge chunk of federal funding for its current signature project – upgrades to Main Street, the train station, the Johnstown Inclined Plane and CamTran’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center that are being paid for with a $24.4 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
And it has received $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan money for COVID-19 relief that it has used to fund programs related to Main Street revitalization, lost revenue, stormwater work, food and child care, community projects, business and nonprofit aid, home repairs, home purchases, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point work, sewer lateral work assistance, parks, work on the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center and broadband internet.
But the costs that come with maintaining and upgrading the infrastructure of a city are never-ending and must be carefully managed.
“The capital budget is really where the loss of the LST comes into play,” Imhoff told Sutor last week, “and that does mean buying new police cars and fire trucks and public works vehicles, and making improvements into the city-owned facilities” such as the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and city parking garages.
“Managing those capital facilities does get more difficult without the LST, for sure,” Imhoff said.
Among the projects that could cost the city seven-figure sums soon, officials are starting to make a plan to replace the run-down, century-old Public Safety Building, 401 Washington St., with a new headquarters for its police and fire departments, and to improve auxiliary fire stations on Ash Street in Hornerstown and Fairfield Avenue in the West End.
Imhoff estimated the cost of that project at $6 million to $8 million. He said that City Council committed $2.5 million from the American Rescue Plan in the 2023 budget “to begin moving along” with the work.
Our Randy Griffith reported earlier this month that U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, has added another $2.8 million for the project to his shortlist of allocations from the Community Project Fund, which lets congressional representatives provide money for projects in their districts.
Despite the taxing challenge, the Act 47 exit is unambiguously good news for Johnstown.
It marks a key milestone in the city’s ongoing recovery from the dark financial days of the 1980s and ’90s, and local leaders and boosters can use it as a positive when promoting the city to businesses that might be considering locating here.
Looking forward to the occasion, City Councilman Ricky Britt told Sutor: “Hopefully this gives us a new breath of life here in the city that we can keep on going and keep on improving.”
We share that hope.
