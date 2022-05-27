This weekend, we pause to salute those who gave their lives in service to the country.
And we mark Memorial Day under the dark cloud of tragedy – innocents cut down through incomprehensible acts of violence in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
On this important American holiday, we grieve for the families and communities affected by the latest mass shootings.
And we urge our leaders to set aside political differences and work together to find answers to the affliction of violence that is bringing heartbreak to communities across the nation.
At Robb Elementary School in Texas, where 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were slain, Superintendent Hal Harrell fought back tears as he told the media: “You can just tell by their angelic smiles that they were loved. That they loved coming to school, that they were just precious individuals.”
Within two days of the Uvalde shootings, the incident claimed another victim when Joe Garcia, husband of slain teacher Irma Garcia, suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after placing flowers at a memorial for his wife.
Nephew John Martinez, 21, said Joe Garcia literally died of a broken heart. Martinez said the family was told that upon entering the classroom after the shooting, authorities found Irma Garcia “embracing children in her arms pretty much until her last breath.”
Fellow teacher Eva Mireles was described as a passionate educator by her neighbor, Javier Garcia, 18. “She loved those children,” he said.
According to a list compiled by the New York Times, the children who died were classmates ages 9-11:
Xavier Lopez, 10.
Jose Flores, 10.
Nevaeh Bravo, 10.
Ellie Garcia, 9.
Tess Mata, 10.
Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, 10.
Jacklyn Cazares, 9.
Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10.
Jayce Luevanos, 10.
Miranda Mathis, 11.
Amerie Jo Garza, 10.
Makenna Lee Elrod, 10.
Layla Salazar, 10.
Maite Rodriguez, 10.
Annabell Rodriguez, 10.
Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10.
Rojelio Torres, 10.
Alithia Ramirez, 10.
Uziyah Garcia, 10.
Gut-wrenching funerals will follow in Uvalde – as they have in Buffalo, where a racially motivated mass shooting on March 14 claimed 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
An obituary for victim Geraldine Talley, 62, read:
“Gerri will be remembered for her beautiful spirit, her dimpled smile and immense love for her family.”
This Memorial Day weekend, we also remember these victims of the Buffalo massacre:
Roberta A. Drury, 32, of Buffalo, N.Y.
Margus D. Morrison, 52, of Buffalo, N.Y.
Andre Mackneil, 53, of Auburn, N.Y.
Aaron Salter, 55, of Lockport, N.Y.
Celestine Chaney, 65, of Buffalo, N.Y.
Heyward Patterson, 67, of Buffalo, N.Y.
Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo, N.Y.
Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo, N.Y.
Ruth Whitfield, 86, of Buffalo, N.Y.
We urge our readers to pray for the families in Buffalo and Uvalde – even as we pause to remember our own who died in the line of duty.
The family of Texas shooting victim Layla Salazar told reporters they had moved to Uvalde seeking a safe place to raise their children.
Layla’s grandfather, Vincent Salazar, said:
“My granddaughter was one that loved everything about life, and they took it away from her. They took her away from us. How do you mend a broken heart from a family as close as we had?”
