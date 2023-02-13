FRIEDENS, Pa. – Echo Valley will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 as part of a coffeehouse series at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St.
With their bright retro apparel and energetic stage presence, the five sisters and one brother impress with their tight sibling harmonies and multi-instrument talents.
They have been entertaining people of all ages since 2009 with their variety of bluegrass, gospel, retro and Grassicana styles.
The farm-raised, western Pennsylvania band has released four albums.
Refreshments will be served. Donations will be accepted.
Information: 814-445-4627.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.