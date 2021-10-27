EBENSBURG, Pa. – Members of the Ebensburg Borough Council tentatively approved a 2022 operating budget with no tax increases.
The borough anticipates a total operating fund of $6.3 million in revenues and $6.2 million in expenditures which includes a general fund budget with $2.1 million in revenues and $2.1 million in expenditures; a water fund budget of $1.9 million in revenues and $1.9 in expenditures; a wastewater fund budget of $1.9 million in revenue and $1.8 million in expenditures; and a stormwater fund budget of $228,500 in revenue and $228,500 in expenses.
There is $66,635 of surplus in the proposed wastewater budget.
Currently, the borough’s real estate tax rate is at 13 mills, or approximately $226 for the average tax payer.
According to Borough Manager Kelly Cook’s budget message, the budget increased 2.2% from the 2021 budget primarily due to higher costs for health care and pensions.
The budget would not bring an increase in taxes. According to Cook’s budget message at Monday night's meeting, this is the 11nth year that the borough will hold the line on taxes. The last tax increase came in 2010 to aid the borough with the swimming pool debt.
Cook said the water fund budget increased by 7.7% compared to the 2021 budget due to rate increases from incurring debts to perform system repairs.
Cook noted that with the exception of the higher budgeted costs for employee benefits and system repairs, expenses have remained consistent.
The budget anticipates spending $629,520 on the borough’s police department, which is noted as the largest expense. Costs would reflect a fully staffed department of five officers with health-care and pension costs that are expected to increase. Cook noted that while staff costs have increased, they have been offset by vacancies.
The borough’s second-largest expense in 2022 is expected to be recreation, at $558,050.
This amount includes maintenance, need and operational costs at the Young People’s Community Center, the Ebensburg Swimming Pool, The Ebensburg Tennis Center, the roller skating rink and borough parks and playgrounds. It also included the budgeted subsidy for the Young People’s Community Center of $35,590 and the swimming pool’s annual subsidy of $29,000.
The borough’s full budget will be on display until it is voted on by council at a November meeting.
