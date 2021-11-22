EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg Borough Council decided against making any additional portions of Julian Street a two-way street.
In October, council discussed making the 100 to 300 blocks of Julian Street two way after a recommendation from Police Chief Terry Wyland.
Wyland had said he and public works director Jeff Evans had discussed and winter operations would be easier if the street were two way.
At council’s meeting Monday, Evans said when residents park along the street, especially when cars are several feet from the road due to snow, getting a plow through can be challenging.
At last month’s meeting, concern was raised that Holy Name School and church were at the 400 and 500 block of the street and removing those blocks from the proposal was a compromise as Wyland said the issue seemed to be at the lower blocks.
Mayor Randy Datsko said he talked to Wyland before the meeting, as Wyland was unable to attend and he had changed his mind. Datsko later said he was unsure but he gathered that it was because the proposal was no longer the whole street.
“(Wyland) said he was talking to people, not a lot of people but a handful of people, who were all opposed and he said that he has changed his mind and we should just leave it the way it is,” Datsko said.
Datsko and other members of council talked to residents who were opposed to making the change.
“I had about four or five people approach me," Datsko said. "They all said if it’s not broke don’t fix it. They didn’t see a reason to change it.”
Borough manager Kelly Cook said she believed any changes could bring confusion.
“My thoughts would be not to change it, because if you would change it to part of the way, I think it’s just more confusing to everybody and it would be a bigger adjustment for residents,” Cook said.
The borough will monitor the area during the winter to see what improvements can be made concerning parking, plowing and getting buses up the street.
