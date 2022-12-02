EBENSBURG, Pa. – The sounds and sights of the holiday season filled the Cambria County Courthouse on Friday as Ebensburg’s annual “Dickens of a Christmas” event began.
Carolers in Victorian garb sang on the second floor, every office door was decked out in a different world theme for the annual contest, and a massive tree, decorated with lights and various ornaments, was erected on the first floor of the rotunda.
“It’s the best time of the year,” court reporter Dana Fischer said.
She and other courthouse employees gathered with members of the community to enjoy cookies and punch and to join the carolers to sing some classic tunes, including “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “The First Noel.”
Fischer helped create the Germany-themed display on the second floor that featured classic traditions including the pickle in the tree, treats for St. Nicholas Day and a full-size model of Krampus, who punishes bad children, according to the lore.
She said it’s nice to see the courthouse decorated because the trimmings provide a festive and light atmosphere to the building for the entire month of December.
All the railings have garlands hanging from them, paper stars adorn the stairs, and smaller trees are placed throughout the floors with lights and Christmas bulbs of red, blue and white hung from the branches.
“It’s nice to see the decorations,” Gail Pfohl said. “It’s nice to see something happy.”
She and her husband, David, visit the courthouse every year to examine the decor.
“It’s a good time,” David Pfohl said.
Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s community development director, expressed her appreciation to the Cambria County commissioners for working with the borough to host the event each year.
“It’s nice to highlight the beauty of this building,” she said.
Commissioner Scott Hunt agreed.
“The building is definitely an asset,” he said, adding that the partnership between the borough and county is a positive one.
In addition to the courthouse event, community members gathered in Kimball Park on Friday for the Ebensburg Borough tree-lighting. Koss said a new decoration added this year is a star atop the evergreen and it’s always good to see so many people show up for the event.
There’s more to do in the municipality all weekend, such as breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. Saturday, an ornament workshop at Follow Your Art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Christmas parade at 11 a.m.
On Sunday, visitors can stop by First United Church of Christ, 217 E. High St., for musical programs and participate in a gingerbread house decorating contest at Cambria County Historical Society, 615 N. Center St., from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ebensburgpa.com/ebensburgdickens.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
