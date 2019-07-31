EBENSBURG – Amidst backlash from neighbors about the intended use for an Ebensburg property, the borough’s zoning board approved one variance and denied another in regards to parking for a proposed counseling office at a hearing Wednesday evening.
Project Point of Light has a purchase agreement in place for the property at 123 Lovell Avenue pending the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting, according to the program’s director, Brenda Manno.
The board approved Manno’s variance request for nine parking spaces instead of seven, but her request to widen a throughway for vehicles from 14 to 20 feet was denied by the board.
Plans for office use at that location fit with the mixed use village commercial zoning assigned to the property.
Project Point of Light provides forensic counseling for victims of violent and sexual crimes, but many residents who live near Manno’s proposed Ebensburg office are concerned with the program’s handling of the assessment and treatment of sexual offenders.
According to Project Point of Light’s website, Manno has been s member of the state’s sexual offenders assessment board since 1998. Project Point of Light “specializes in the assessment and treatment of sexual offenders, individuals with problematic sexual behavior and victims of sexual abuse,” the website says.
Although Wednesday’s hearing concerned the parking-related variances, several residents showed up to speak out about the office’s overall purpose.
Jennifer Woodring said her husband and three children will move from their Lovell Avenue home of three years because of Project Point of Light’s new location.
“This is disgusting,” Woodring said. “Nobody wants it. We aren’t staying here.”
Many residents who live in proximity to the site proposed for Project Point of Light have children, Woodring said, and are concerned the office could become a group home in the future.
Several residents who live in the area alluded to concerns about sexual offenders coming and going from a nearby property, but stuck to the subject of how approving the parking variances could increase vehicle traffic in front of their homes and endanger children.
Ashlee Buterbaugh said the variances don’t include details about how how snow removal would be handled or how Manno planned to accomodate Americans with Disabilities Act- accessible ramps and parking.
Borough Manager Dan Penatzer said those issues would likely have to be addressed during the process of obtaining occupancy and building permits.
Tina Adams, a therapist who works in a medical office on Lovell Avenue, said she worries about the vulnerability of her clients who she sees at various hours.
“I have grave concerns,” Adams told the board.
If she proceeds, Manno explained that the Ebensburg location of Project Point of Light would retain two full-time female therapists and a part-time male therapist as needed. Aside from one-on-one counseling, Manno said small group counseling is also held for groups of six to eight people, which prompted her request for more parking spaces.
Manno said Project Point of Light has rented office space from Nulton Diagnostic & Treatment Center on West High Street for 10 years and has conducted its outpatient treatment program there without incident.
“We have never had an issue,” she said.
According to Manno, Nulton Diagnostic is working to put a pharmacy in the space Project Point of Light currently occupies, prompting the search for a new office location.
The Lovell Avenue property Manno is hoping to purchase for the new office is less than a mile from the current space at Nulton Diagnostic, she noted.
“We’re treating people in your community,” she said.
