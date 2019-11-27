EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough’s winter parking regulations will go into effect Sunday, according to information posted on the borough’s website.
The ordinance, in place since 1994, requires alternate-side parking on many streets in the borough between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and again between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. It also prohibits parking on many smaller streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
For more than 20 years, the ordinance was not enforced until the first snowfall of each year, but after the first snowfall was enforced every day until March 31, regardless of weather conditions. Since 2016, however, the regulations have only been enforced when borough employees deem it necessary.
Notices announcing when the regulations are “in effect” or “not in effect” will be placed on the borough’s website, www.ebensburgpa.com, and on its official Facebook page. Those without access to the internet can call the borough office at 814-472-8780 to check whether vehicles parked on the street need to be moved.
