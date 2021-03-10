The Ebensburg Main Street Partnership and Art in Bloom Committee have made the decision to host a virtual Art in Bloom show on April 24 and 25.
Applications are now being accepted for entry into the 23rd annual spring art show. Individuals are invited to submit up to four entries in any of the traditional media categories: painting, drawing, traditional photography, dimensional and mixed media. This year’s show will also feature a kid’s show for artists under 12.
Since this year’s show is virtual, an image(s) of each entry must accompany each application.
Monetary awards will be given out for the people’s choice, mayor’s choice, mayor’s overall favorite and mayor’s honorable mention. Online voting for the people’s choice award will open on April 24 and close on April 25. Winners will be announced once voting closes.
Professional and amateur artists are welcome to enter. The entry fee for the show is $5 for up to four entries (inclusive). Donations for future shows are also welcomed.
The deadline for submitting an application is April 2. A link to the online application can be found at www.ebensburgpa.com/artinbloom.
Interested applicants may contact Community Development Director Danea Koss with any questions at 814-472-8414 or dkoss@ebensburgpa.com.
