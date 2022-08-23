EBENSBURG, Pa. – The installation of the waterlines in a replacement project in Ebensburg have been completed , according to the municipal authority’s engineer.
John Clabaugh, of Stiffler McGraw in Blair County, who serves as the Ebensburg Municipal Authority’s engineer, told the authority Monday that waterlines along High Street have all been installed and tested.
Clabaugh informed the authority that the next portion of the project is where they may receive more calls from property owners.
“As we swing back through the project portal the second time, the contractors will be in and out of the people's yards," he said. "So what that means is this is the more likely time to start getting a few complaints here and there.
“People take great pride and personal property, as they should, and as a result, whenever we put a shovel in it they get a little upset sometimes.”
He added that since last month, only one complaint has been received regarding the project.
“I spoke to the property owner; they're aware of the process on how this is going to be addressed," he said. "They would like to see it happen sooner than later. Essentially what it was – they dug a hole along the right-of-way, but in a grass area that they consider to be their yard.”
Clabaugh said he worked with the contractor on a resolution, as final restoration of properties is to happen at the end of the project.
Chairman Jerry McMullen asked Clabaugh how many connections contain lead pipe and he told the chairman that there were just under 10 connections – fewer than what was anticipated.
Clabaugh said about 50% of the connections were anticipated to be lead pipes, which would require replacement up to the meter.
The project is along High Street from Triumph to Tanner streets, with the $2.2 million costs being split between a $1.2 million PENNVEST grant and a $1.5 million PENNVEST loan. The project is being completed by W.A. Petrakis Contracting LLC, of Export, Westmoreland County, which began the work on June 20 and will continue work through November.
