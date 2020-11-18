Ebensburg Borough’s water treatment plant has received an Area-Wide Optimization Program (AWOP) award from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, borough officials announced Wednesday.
AWOP is an effort by several states, the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Association of State Drinking Water Administrators to optimize water treatment plant performance.
The award issued by DEP “recognizes outstanding efforts toward optimizing filter plant turbidity performance,” according to a press release issued by Daniel Penatzer, Ebensburg Borough manager.
The 31 top-performing plants in that area received the award.
Jerry McMullen, chairman of the Ebensburg Municipal Authority, said in the press release that the award demonstrates a “commitment to excellence” on the part of Inframark, the contractor that operates the plant, and shows “their ability to ensure a safe and reliable drinking water source for customers of Ebensburg’s water system.”
