EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg residents will see an increase to their water bills next year.
Borough Manager Kelly Cook told council at its monthly meeting on Monday that the borough obtained a Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) loan and grant – and that the loan and planned repairs would mean a $10 monthly increase.
The hike was approved by the borough's municipal authority.
PENNVEST provides low-interest loans and grants for new construction or for improvements to publicly- or privately-owned drinking-water, storm-water or sewage-treatment facilities, as well as non-point source pollution prevention efforts, according to the state’s website.
Cook said the $1.2 million grant and the $857,650 loan will go toward removing lead from the main line.
She said that customers now pay a base rate of $60.25 per 5,000 gallons and $8 for each additional 1,000 gallons, which is billed every other month.
Starting with their January bills, with rates effective Nov.1, customers will see rates increase to $70.25 per 5,000 gallons and $8.50 for each additional 1,000 gallons.
