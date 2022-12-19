EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg Borough taxpayers will be paying more next year, an increase that comes after the borough’s 13-year streak of holding the line on taxes.
Ebensburg Borough Council on Monday night approved the borough’s $6.6 million operating budget for 2023 and its tax rate, which will now be 16.75 mills, an increase of 3.75 mills.
The budget passed by a 5-1 vote, with Councilman Robert Miller opposing and Theresa Jacoby absent from the meeting. The tax increase passed unanimously.
The average taxpayer in Ebensburg Borough will see an increase of about $60, Councilman Dave Kuhar said at the borough’s November meeting.
The budget reflects a general fund budget with $2.3 million in revenue and expenses, a water fund budget with $2.3 million in revenue and expenses, a wastewater fund budget with $1.9 million in revenue and expenses and a stormwater fund budget with $228,500 in revenue and expenses.
The budget reflects an increase of 16.5% from the 2022 budget, with the increase primarily coming from higher costs of wages and benefits for borough personnel.
Last month, Miller voted against the proposed tax increase and proposed budget due to the disparity in the percentages in the increases of the wages of both union and non-union borough employees.
Miller voted for the raises in a separate vote last month, but noted on Monday that when other union employees in the borough come to negotiate their contract, they may be looking for similar percentage increases.
The water fund budget reflects a 13.85% increase due to added personnel costs as well as contractional increases in water plant operation due to inflation. The wastewater fund budget reflects a 4.4% increase.
No rate hike is needed to offset these increases at this time.
