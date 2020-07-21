Ebensburg’s Concerts in the Park series will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with a performance by Onyx at Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St.
Subsequent concerts include The Hallmarks Polka Band, July 31; Felix & the Hurricanes, Aug. 7; Jill & Leah Acoustic, Aug. 14; Jeff Webb & the Delectable Sound, Aug. 21; and Ghost Town Revelry, Aug. 28.
The concerts are limited to 250 people and social distancing will be in place.
There is no admission fee.
Information: 814-472-8414 or www.ebensburgmainstreet.com.
