EBENSBURG, Pa. – After a year and a half, the Pooch Pool Party is coming back to the Ebensburg Borough Pool.
Dogs owners will be able to take their furry friends to the borough pool on Sept. 12, starting at 1 p.m. Recreation Director Dirk Johnson explained that time is set for dogs under 30 pounds from 1 to 3 p.m. and for dogs over 30 pounds from 3 to 5 p.m., but owners of small dogs typically stay if they know their dog is comfortable.
According to Johnson, the event is typically held at the opening and close of every season, but was not held last year or in the spring due to COVID-19.
Admission to the event is free, but donations are being accepted for the Humane Society of Cambria County and for the proposed dog park in Ebensburg Borough.
Johnson explained that items such as cleaning products, cat and dog food, toys, newspapers and garbage bags will be collected for the humane society, and all monetary donations will go toward the dog park. Ebensburg Rotary Club members will be on hand with information about the dog park, and the humane society will be bringing adoptable dogs.
Johnson said people attend the event for a variety of reasons, from teaching them to swim to letting them run.
“People are coming to bring their dogs to interact with other dogs. Some are trying to get their dogs used to water – that’s why they bring them, too,” he said. “A lot of people bring them because there’s space for them to run around and they can’t get out because it’s all fenced in, so it’s just a way to get their dogs out and be able to have a run.”
According to Johnson, donations also will be collected at the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., until the day of the event for those who cannot attend.
