The Ebensburg Tennis Center will be hosting a “Tails for Tennis” Clinic on May 22, highlighted by a trio of youth clinics for players ranging in age from 5 to 18.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the planned Ebensburg Rotary Dog Park.
Clinics will be offered for youth players ages 5-8 from 11 a.m. to noon; players ages 9-12 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and players ages 13-18 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Cost for the clinic will be $10 per player.
Members and non-members are invited to attend and bring their dogs to the event. Dog treats, T-shirts and a concession stand will be available while those in attendance also are able to participate in a basket raffle.
For more information, contact Sam Archangelo at 814-691-9719 or Emma Ratchford at 814-248-1128.
