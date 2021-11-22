EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Ebensburg Borough Pool may soon need to be rehabilitated for the first time in more than a decade.
Ebensburg Borough Council approved a $19,000 proposal from Aquatic Facility Design that includes comprehensive design services, plans and specifications and rehabilitation for the pool.
Public Works Director Jeff Evans said design work would go through next year and the following year would bring construction and that the project would including ripping up plaster and tile in the area of the pool.
Manager Kelly Cook said the borough realized repairs were needed for the pool and attempted to seek several quotes, but faced difficulty and only received one.
“A lot of places are hesitant because of the type of renovations that are needed. That’s what the engineers thought,” she said adding that the borough engineers were able to obtain the quote received.
“The plaster, the easiest way to explain it is it’s hollow and it’s going to collapse in different areas,” Cook said. “So that needed to be refurbished once they get in there because they have to take samples of different things to see, but it’s an extensive rehabilitation.”
Cook said project is estimated at $225,000.
The pool was built in the mid-1950s and was last refurbished in about 2010.
According to Cook, the design process used over a decade ago is part of the cause of the deterioration.
“When they redesigned it at that time, what the gentleman proposed works really well in Florida but doesn’t hold up to the winters here so that’s what part of the problem is,” she said.
