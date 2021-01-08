State police in Ebensburg are investigating a report of a sweepstakes scam that cost its victim more than $20,000, they said Friday.
The victim of the scam, a 68-year-old Blacklick Township man, was reportedly tricked into believing he’d won a $3.5 million prize in a sweepstakes contest, but had to pay taxes on his supposed winnings before he could receive them, troopers said.
The man reportedly sent a total of $24,960.22 to the scammer and did not receive any winnings in return. He then reported the scam to state police on Dec. 30.
