EBENSBURG, Pa. – Area residents have a chance to win gift cards for Ebensburg businesses this weekend with purchases made on Small Business Saturday, this weekend.
As a part of the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership’s Small Business Saturday promotion, the partnership is sponsoring a “Shop Small Contest” for local residents on Saturday, Nov. 27.
According to Danea Koss, community development director, shoppers are required to spend at least $50 on Saturday, Nov. 27, at small businesses in Ebensburg and for each $50 spent, shoppers will earn one entry.
Koss said that the area has done the contest for about four years.
“It’s kind of a way for us to highlight all of the shopping that we have here in town," she said. "There’s little boutiques and specialty stores that are here and everything is kind of scattered.
"Everything is not right in the downtown. There’s businesses in the mini mall and the plazas, too. It’s just a way to highlight all of the businesses here.”
According to Koss, the contest grows each year.
“We definitely have more people participate every year that we do it, so I think that the word definitely gets out and the winners, they want to participate again the next year," she said. "They help us spread the word, too.”
Area businesses have also gotten behind the holiday promotion.
“A lot of them will promote to their customers that, ‘Hey, there’s this contest you should enter’ if they know they’re spending $50 or some will even take pictures of the receipts for them and send those to us, so it’s kind of a win-win,” Koss said.
Proof of purchase must be submitted, either by snapping a picture of a receipt and texting it or emailing it, to 814-619-6071 or dkoss@ebensburgpa.com.
Upon submission of the receipt, participants are entered to win one of five $25 gift cards to the Ebensburg small business of their choice.
