JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A $1.6 million project to bring public water and sewerage to CamTran’s rural facility near Ebensburg will expand economic development opportunities for other properties in the area.
During a special meeting Monday, members of the Cambria County Transit Authority awarded a contract for up to $1,663,670 to Ligonier Construction Co. to extend service to the Cambria Township facility from existing lines in the area.
The utility work is the first phase of a project to upgrade the rural facility’s bus wash, Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll explained during the virtual meeting.
“We needed to get new water and sewer lines to the facility because we’ve been working off a well,” Lucey-Noll said. “The water isn’t the best. What happens in the winter when we have runoff in the line from snow is that it causes corrosion on our buses.”
Ligonier Construction submitted the lowest of three bids on the project, Lucey-Noll said.
The project is being funded through PennDOT.
Bids were opened Aug. 10 and have been reviewed. CamTran leaders called the special meeting to speed up the construction process. Lucey-Noll said there is still a significant amount of paperwork to complete before breaking ground.
“In the long run, this is going to be a win-win situation for us,” authority member David Vitovich said after the meeting. “Those buses are going to last a lot longer if you start taking care of them right away.”
The rural facility has 43 buses. Lucey-Noll said it is cost-prohibitive to regularly bring them to the bus wash at CamTran’s Maple Avenue facility in Johnstown.
She acknowledged that PennDOT’s investment to extend sewer and water service can be used for future homes and businesses near the 1226 N. Center St. facility.
Jeff Evans, Ebensburg public works director, said the water line will tie into a borough main near the entrance to Cambria County Fairgrounds and complete a loop by connecting to an existing “dead end” line serving nearby Emerald Estates development.
The loop improves water quality and will allow more connections in the area with less investment.
“If you extend service, you are supposed to link them now,” he explained.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @Photo- Griffer57.
