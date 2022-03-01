EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg Borough Council on Monday approved applying for more than $300,000 in grants to support projects within the borough through the Statewide Shares Fund.
Primarily, borough leaders are looking to make repairs to the borough’s swimming pool.
“We are waiting for the pool specifications or design to come in, but it is estimated it will be between $250,000 and $300,000,” Borough Manager Kelly Cook told council, “so we are applying for a grant for $300,000. But once we receive the design, once that comes in, that’s how much we will apply for with the grant.”
In November, the council approved a $19,000 proposal from Aquatic Facility Design that includes plans for rehabilitating the pool.
Public Works Director Jeff Evans said design work would run through 2022, and 2023 would bring construction. He said the project would include ripping up plaster and tile in the area of the pool – which was built in the mid-1950s and was last refurbished in about 2010.
The council also approved applying for a $85,000 grant from the Statewide Shares Fund on behalf of Ebensburg’s Dauntless Fire Company. The funds would be used to refurbish and seal the floor in the fire hall on West Sample Street.
The fire company would put $10,000 of its own funds toward the project, Dauntless President Ron Springer said.
