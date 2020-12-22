EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough Council voted on Monday night to seek bids for the installation in 2021 of sidewalks and curbs along parts of West Sample, West Crawford and West Horner streets.
The contract for the project could be awarded in February, which would allow construction to begin as soon as weather permits.
Council also voted to seek bids for the removal of 29 trees in the project area.
The project’s scope is about one-third as expansive as that of the borough’s 2020 sidewalk project, which included the installation of curbs and sidewalks on several streets in the borough’s northeastern quadrant. That project was completed at a cost of $1,316,800, council heard in November.
Also on Monday night:
• Mayor Randy Datsko said that Ebensburg police handed out a significant number of warnings during recent snow events for failure to shovel sidewalks or follow the borough’s winter parking regulations. The police department plans to begin issuing citations for those violations during upcoming snow events, the mayor added.
• Council heard that four interviews have been conducted of candidates for the soon-to-be-vacant position of borough manager. The current borough manager, Dan Penatzer, plans to retire early next year. Council hopes to agree on a hire in early January, with a projected start date Feb. 22.
• Due to a procedural error, council rescinded its approval at November’s meeting of an amendment to the borough’s zoning ordinance relative to front-yard fences; a public hearing is required before the adoption of any zoning amendment, which was not done in this case. That hearing has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 by teleconference.
• Council granted final approval to an ordinance amending the borough’s non-uniform pension plan to include a defined-contribution component for new hires, rather than a defined-benefit component. Under the latter type of plan, a pre-determined retirement benefit is provided and an employer is responsible for providing that benefit, borough officials said; under the former, an employer’s annual contribution is a flat percentage of wages paid.
• Council approved a suite of appointments to borough boards and authorities, including appointing Heather Abbs to a five-year term on the Ebensburg Municipal Authority; appointing Jessica Lieb and reappointing Nick Damin to four-year terms on the Ebensburg Planning Commission; reappointing Margaret Stephan to a three-year term on the Zoning Hearing Board; appointing Kristen McRoberts to a five-year term on the Ebensburg Recreation Board; appointing Tim Myers as alternate for a one-year term to the Ebensburg Civil Service Commission; and reappointing Charlie Moyer for a one-year term as chairman of the Ebensburg Vacancy Board.
Also, appointing John Hawksworth and Mike Sheehan to one-year terms on the Central Cambria Emergency Management Council; appointing Tracy Strom as delegate to the Laurel Municipal Inspection Agency; appointing the Central Cambria School District business manager as alternate to the Cambria County Tax Collection Committee; and appointing the borough manager as delegate to the Cambria-Somerset Council of Governments, as delegate to the Cambria County Tax Collection Committee and as alternate to the Laurel Mountain Inspection Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.