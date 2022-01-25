EBENSBURG, Pa. – With recreation options always increasing in the Ebensburg area, one proposed option in Ebensburg Borough has been placed on hold.
Over the past several months, Ebensburg Borough had been exploring the possibility of placing a skate park within the borough.
Borough Manager Kelly Cook said there were a number of factors that played into the decision.
“The volunteer that was trying to get the funding for it and whatnot, she just had some opportunities that didn’t come to fruition,” she said. “But we also had trouble finding a spot within the municipality that would serve their needs.”
Cook said that the park was to originally be placed by the Ebensburg Pool, but once the site was evaluated, it was deemed to not be fit for the project.
According to Cook, anyone who donated to the project will be contacted by recreation director Dirk Johnson to receive a refund.
Anyone with questions can call the Ebensburg Borough Office at 814-472-8780.
