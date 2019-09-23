EBENSBURG – Patching and paving work throughout Ebensburg Borough is expected to begin this week and wrap up by Oct. 31.
At an Ebensburg Borough Council meeting Monday evening, Borough Manager Dan Penatzer said Quaker Sales is scheduled to begin top coating Wednesday, with sewer-related street repairs expected to take seven to 10 days.
Ebensburg Borough has numerous streets that need base repairs, milling and resurfacing following this summer’s borough-wide wastewater project and placement of natural gas lines.
Penatzer said Sippel Development, which performed the wastewater project, is continuing to finish street and yard restoration throughout the borough and has contracted with Quaker Sales to finish base work and topcoat paving in those areas.
“They seem to be making pretty good progress,” Penatzer said.
Starting Oct. 2, Penatzer said a second crew from Quaker Sales will arrive to pave all major and some secondary streets south of High Street through a $522,870 contract council approved at its August meeting.
Council President Doug Tusing asked what the borough’s options are if Quaker Sales crews do not show up to complete the paving work next week or in early October.
Penatzer said that, while he thinks that’s unlikely, seeking legal action or finding a new contractor to complete the work would be timely and likely delay those projects until next year.
“I truly expect them to be here,” Penatzer said. “I’d be shocked if they’re not here first thing Wednesday morning.”
Penatzer also noted that the goal is to have patching and paving work done on the detour routes and borough roads surrounding Saturday’s Potatofest event.
As the end of the year approaches, borough council also noted that Penatzer is preparing preliminary budget numbers for 2020 and council’s administrative committee will meet Oct. 7 to compile a tentative budget for review at the October meeting. Final adoption of the 2020 budget is expected at council’s November meeting.
