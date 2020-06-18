Ebensburg Main Street Partnership officials announced on Thursday that Downtown Shutdown has been canceled and that Homecoming Day events have been modified as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Homecoming Day will be held on July 25. Events and attractions that would have been held at Lake Rowena, including live music, fireworks, food trucks and a kids’ area, have been canceled.
However, other events will still be held throughout the day, including a farmers market, community yard sales, an open house and free tennis at Ebensburg Tennis Center, a free yoga class, a Goodwill donation truck drop-off, an outdoor yard sale at the Ebensburg Public Library and an indoor yard sale at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
Downtown Shutdown had been scheduled for the evening of July 24, the day before Homecoming Day.
Anyone with an Ebensburg address who wants to be added to the community yard sale map should submit their information by calling 814-472-8414, sending an email to dkoss@ebensburgpa.com or visiting the borough office. There is a $5 fee to be added to the map.
Organizers are still working to confirm additional Homecoming Day events. Anyone who wants to see the most up-to-date schedule of events should visit www.ebensburgmainstreet.com or call 814-472-8414. Any organization or group that wants to host an event in conjunction with Homecoming Day activities should notify organizers so that the event can be added to the schedule.
