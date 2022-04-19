JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Art is in full bloom at the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg.
The annual Art in Bloom spring art show will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on all three floors of the courthouse.
The show will feature nearly 200 pieces of artwork from amateur and professional artists, and is sponsored by Ebensburg Main Street Partnership.
Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s community development director, said artwork will be judged in five categories – painting, drawing, traditional photography, dimensional and mixed media.
Monetary awards will be given for each of the five categories as well as honorable mention, Best of Show, People’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, Mayor’s Overall Favorite and Mayor’s Honorable Mention.
The first-place winner will receive $100, second place will receive $75 and $50 will be awarded for honorable mention.
In addition, the Best of Show winner will receive $125, and the People’s Choice winner will receive $75.
Many of the pieces on display will be for sale following the show.
This year’s event will feature eight area artists who have donated pieces from their personal artwork collections to be raffled off.
Artists include Joanne Finkle, Kat Finn, Brandon Hirt, Billie Hollen, James Holmes, Dave Huber, Darryl Lanzendorfer and Cindy Martin.
There also will be two live artist demonstrations offered on Saturday.
From noon to 2 p.m. Elizabeth Tetkoski, of The Gilded Ladybug, be sharing her art of needle felting with alpaca and mohair fibers.
Sharon Stoika-Smay will be sharing her art of making Pysanky eggs using beeswax and dyes from 2 to 4 p.m.
Koss said the Art in Bloom committee is excited to offer an interactive element again this year.
"We think people have really enjoyed seeing and hearing about different artistic processes,” she said. “Each year, our committee transforms the courthouse into a gallery of local art work and we think this really adds something special to the show.”
There is no admission fee.
For more information, call 814-472-8414 or visit www.ebensburgmainstreet.com.
