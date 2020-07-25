EBENSBURG – Ron and Chrissy Rhoades moved to Ebensburg two years ago, though they had visited regularly because Ron's father is from the town.
"We love it here," he said.
Saturday, they welcomed visitors to the garage at their home under clear, sunny skies during the annual Ebensburg homecoming event and community-wide yard sale.
The celebration went on with safety precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ron and Chrissy Rhoades said they've always enjoyed the atmosphere of the area and the people who live there.
Their family had always participated in the homecoming events, Chrissy Rhoades said.
Krystal Hostetler, her mother Kathy Jennings, and her husband Zach Hostetler, were visiting from nearby Belsano.
Jennings said she works in Ebensburg and the group was planning on making several stops around town.
Krystal Hostetler said the aspect of the gathering she was looking forward to the most was the farmer's market in Penn Eben Park.
"They always have good produce," she said.
Throughout the day there were numerous events available – including the yard sale, a free yoga class at the borough pool, a children's fishing derby at Lake Rowena, and a cornhole tournament at the Young Peoples Community Center.
"We’re happy to still be able to offer a lineup of family-friendly and fun activities that stay within the established safety guidelines," Ebensburg Community Development Director Danea Koss said. "Special thanks as well to participating businesses and partners who joined us hosting events, ensuring that Homecoming could still happen this year."
