EBENSBURG – Jennifer Woodring says she’s begun looking for new homes and will have to relocate her family if a program that handles assessment and treatment of sexual offenders opens an office down the street from her in Ebensburg.
That program, Project Point of Light, has offices in Clearfield and Shippenville and has reportedly purchased or is looking to purchase a vacant property at 123 Lovell Ave. in Ebensburg Borough.
A variance for parking spaces for that property is scheduled to be considered by the borough’s zoning hearing board next week.
According to Project Point of Light’s website, program director Brenda Manno has been appointed to the state’s sexual offenders assessment board since 1998. The program “specializes in the assessment and treatment of sexual offenders, individuals with problematic sexual behavior and victims of sexual abuse,” the website says.
Woodring, who has three sons, spoke to Ebensburg Borough Council Monday night to inform council members and the public about the intended use for the property.
“This is more than just a zoning issue,” Woodring said. “This changes the fabric of Ebensburg.”
However, council told Woodring it doesn’t have much say at this point.
The property that Project Point of Light is interested in is already zoned as mixed village commercial, and all that’s before the borough’s zoning hearing board is the variance for parking spaces.
“This is taking advantage of weak zoning laws and I am asking for you the board members to help represent community members to help us with this battle we face,” Woodring wrote in a letter to council members. “123 Lovell Avenue may be zoned a certain way, however the reality is, there are homeowners on each side of this property.”
Council President Doug Tusing said borough Manager Dan Penatzer is designated as the borough’s zoning officer, meaning he’s tasked with enforcing the borough’s zoning ordinances.
Because Project Point of Light’s purpose for the property would fit in with its current zoning designation, Woodring would have to appeal the matter to the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
Tusing, however, reminded Woodring that zoning laws are clear when it comes to discrimination.
“Unfortunately, we can’t just build a wall around Ebensburg and say who can and can’t come in,” Tusing said.
Woodring said she and some of her neighbors are worried the office will eventually turn into some sort of group home for sexual offenders and are considering retaining an attorney.
Ashlee Buterbaugh recently purchased the house right next door to the proposed Project Point of Light office and said that she wonders why the program is interested in a property that currently houses a home that reportedly has cracks in its foundation, black mold and no utilities.
Buterbaugh said that, while she works in health care, “I recognize they need help, but not in our backyard.”
Both Buterbaugh and Woodring said they plan to attend the zoning hearing board to fight the variance for parking, along with other neighbors, and continue to spread the word about the purpose for the proposed office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.