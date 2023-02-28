EBENSBURG, Pa. – A borough resident approached Ebensburg Council on Monday with resolutions to a problem that even many council members noted that they’ve noticed recently.
Luke Paronish approached the council after he noticed litter on Thursdays and Fridays after residents were required to put out recycling for the week.
He said that after seeing it several weeks and speaking to borough Manager Kelly Cook, he decided that lids would also blow off of the round cans, which he said blow around and “helps” to empty out the can’s contents. Paronish presented council with a motorcycle cargo net that he recently purchased for his can.
He noted that large items such as milk jugs can still go in through the net but not fall out if the can tips over.
Council members praised Paronish for approaching them with a solution to a problem, and said that they have looked at solutions in the past, including lids, and have come to the same conclusion.
Councilman Dave Kuhar said that the next step would be talking to Pro Disposal to see if they would be OK with removing the nets from the can.
The nets cost roughly $8 for a two-pack on Amazon, according to Paronish.
He also informed council that he created a YouTube and Facebook group, called 814 Community Cleanup Crew, with cleanup tips, and in hopes of holding an Earth Day event and organizing regular community cleanups.
