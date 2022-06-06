EBENSBURG, Pa. – Visitors to Ebensburg may notice some traffic delays along one of the borough’s main corridors in the next several weeks.
The Ebensburg Municipal Authority held an informational meeting Monday to inform residents and business owners of the upcoming replacement of water lines along High Street, which is set to begin in the third week of June.
The project is along High Street from Triumph to Tanner streets, with the $2.2 million costs being split between a $1.2 million PENNVEST grant and a $1.5 million PENNVEST loan. The project has been awarded to W.A. Petrakis Contracting LLC, of Export.
John Clabaugh, of Stiffler McGraw, who serves as the authority’s engineer, said that the goal of the project is to replace aging pipes, some of which date back to the 1800s.
The aging system has caused several problems, including water leaks, and includes materials that are no longer used for water systems.
“The waterline itself is ... late-1800s cast iron, and as it was common at the time that cast iron pipe is joined with a leaded material,” Clabaugh said, “so what that means is there are lead-containing components within that segment of pipe. I don’t want that to sound alarming.”
He added that there is not a risky level of lead currently in the water.
Clabaugh said that during construction, one lane of traffic will be shut down at the beginning of the day and flaggers would control traffic. He said that at the end of the workdays, the area of the road that is being worked on would be backfilled and temporarily patched so that drivers can use both lanes of traffic.
Construction will end early on days that the borough has events planned so as to not interfere with the events.
Nate Stolarski, project manager with W.A. Petrakis, said that the company anticipates one to two blocks being worked on each day.
Clabaugh said that any lead pipe found to the homeowners’ property line will be replaced at no cost to the homeowner as part of the project. Approximately 115 customer connections are in the corridor. Homeowners would have grass or blacktop replaced if necessary.
Stolarski said that homeowners would be notified of such replacements and would also be notified of any water shutoffs. He said if any water loss were to happen, water would be back on within the same day. Complaint forms will be available at the borough office throughout the project if any home or business owner has a problem.
The project is expected to last through November.
