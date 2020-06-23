EBENSBURG – Ebensburg PotatoFest has been canceled for 2020 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers announced Monday night.
The board of the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership released the following statement announcing the cancellation:
“One of the goals of the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership is to organize and host safe, family-friendly events for our community to celebrate and enjoy. For that reason, the health and safety of our community members, committee and event volunteers, and our attendees must come first. We cannot, in good conscience, plan an event to bring thousands of people from all over the region into downtown Ebensburg while under a gathering restriction from the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control.
“The Partnership is committed to continuing to support our local businesses and is still exploring ideas of other ways to celebrate the weekend and bring business to Ebensburg. We’d like to thank everyone for their past support of our events and we look forward to hosting our full schedule of events in 2021.”
The 29th installment of the annual celebration of Cambria County’s potatoes and potato-growers had been scheduled for Sept. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.