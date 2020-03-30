Ebensburg Borough Council voted on Monday night to hold off on awarding a $1.37 million contract for the installation of new sidewalks and curbs in the northeastern quadrant of the borough in 2020.
Monday’s council meeting was held by teleconference as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; health officials have advised that large gatherings of people should be avoided in order to slow the spread of the virus. Ebensburg Borough has declared a state of emergency related to the pandemic.
The council had been prepared to award the contract for the project to M&B Services, of Clarion, whose $1,371,061.79 bid was the lowest of six that were submitted. The project includes the installation of new sidewalks and curbs along streets north of East High Street and east of North Center Street; the council voted 4-3 at February’s meeting to approve the project as designed.
However, Councilor Cecilia Houser on Monday suggested delaying the award for a month to learn more about how the pandemic is affecting contractors’ ability to complete projects.
The council agreed unanimously to do so. It also tabled several other matters related to the project, including accepting a proposal for a line of credit and awarding a contract for cutting trees in the project area.
Ebensburg resident Derek Kauffman asked council to revise the project so that the large oak trees at the front of his property in the 600 block of East Crawford Street can be saved. He said the trees are more than a century old and cited a landscaper’s opinion that they are in good condition and add value to the property.
Councilor Scot May said he hoped a compromise could be reached that would allow the trees to remain. Council Vice President Dave Kuhar, who said he lives on East Crawford Street, pushed for the trees to come down, citing safety concerns; he said the trees lean dangerously toward houses on the opposite side of the street. The council also tabled a decision on that matter until its April meeting.
Other actions taken Monday by the council include:
• Hiring seasonal employees for summer positions, including an office assistant, three maintenance workers, a landscaping assistant, two public works employees, a swimming pool manager, 20 lifeguards and two staff members at Memorial Field and the Young Peoples Community Center.
• Advancing borough employees with COVID-19 symptoms up to 10 days of sick leave.
• Keeping an eye on how Ebensburg residents are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Council President Doug Tusing noted that the city of Johnstown recently closed its parks, but said that it appears that Ebensburg residents have been adhering to social distancing guidelines and that the borough should be able to keep its parks open as long as that continues.
