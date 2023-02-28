EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg Borough Council has set the new rates for the borough pool passes, Young Peoples Community Center rentals and pavilion rentals.
Borough pool season passes will increase by $5, to $140 for adults 19 to 54 and $115 for adults 55 and older and children 18 and younger.
YPCC rentals will increase to $15 for half-court and to $30 for the full court. Party rentals will increase to $150 for two hours at the gym and $200 for two hours at the pool.
Pavilion rentals will increase to $75, with a refundable $25 deposit for cleaning.
